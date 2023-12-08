Who's presenting Dancing On Ice 2024? Latest news

Dancing On Ice will return in 2024 and there’s lots of speculation about who will be presenting the latest series.

Back for the new year, a line up of twelve celebrity names will take to the ice live with their pro skaters in an attempt to win over the panel.

But while the judges have been confirmed, there’s still no official word yet on the Dancing On Ice 2024 hosts.

Who will be presenting Dancing On Ice 2024?

We know Phillip Schofield definitely won’t be back after resigning from all TV work earlier this year.

Holly Willoughby could also be out. Following her exit from This Morning, recent reports suggested she may also step away from the celebrity ice dancing on the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Fresh from hosting the new Deal Or Deal revival, Stephen Mulhern is favourite to replace Phillip. He previously stood in during a past series.

The Daily Mail claims that Stephen will either host alongside Holly or alone if she chooses not return.

However, Rochelle & Marvin Humes have also been rumoured for the job as has Joel Dommett.

Who’s on the cast?

While who is hosting Dancing On Ice 2024 is still to be confirmed, the lineup has been announced.

Those on the cast for the new series include comedian Lou Sanders, champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, Olympic Champion turned pundit Greg Rutherford MBE, singer Hannah Spearritt and actor Ryan Thomas.

Dancing on Ice on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

They’re joined by Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi, ski jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, West End star Amber Davies, soap star Ricky Norwood, star of stage and screen Claire Sweeney and radio DJ Adele Roberts.

However injury has already forced Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-Webb to quit before the first live show.

Meanwhile the Dancing On Ice 2024 professionals have also been announced, featuring return names and new faces.

One of those not returning is Matt Evers who has left the show after 17 years. Matt joined the show’s pro line up in 2004 and has appeared in fifteen series since.

When will Dancing On Ice start?

As yet there’s no official launch date for the new series. ITV has confirmed the show will be back as part of its winter 2024 schedule.

Dancing On Ice typically airs on Sunday night from the middle of January, making the likely launch date 14 January.

As well as airing on TV on ITV1, episodes will be available on ITVX.