Dancing On Ice is on its way back to TV for a brand new series – who could be on the line up in 2024?

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its sixteenth series overall.

A brand new cast of famous faces will take to the rink for Dancing On Ice 2024 – who will be on the line up?

While no names have been officially announced just yet, here’s a round up of rumoured names who could be taking part…

Who’s on Dancing On Ice? Rumoured line up

Jesy Nelson



Jesy Nelson has been tipped for Dancing On Ice’s latest season. The singer is best known for being one-fifth of girl group Little Mix which she left in 2020. Following a brief solo music career, Jesy is now reportedly in talks to join the next series of Dancing On Ice on ITV, according to The Sun newspaper.

Sharon Marshall

This Morning’s Sharon Marshall is another name tipped for Dancing On Ice in 2024. The author and broadcaster has regularly appeared on ITV’s This Morning since 2003 as its resident on-screen TV expert.

Shona McGarty



Soap star Shona McGarty, best known for her role of Whitney Dean on EastEnders, could also be on the line up. A source told The Sun: “Shona is a great name for Dancing On Ice and she is on ITV’s wish-list.”

Tessa Sanderson

British athlete Tessa Sanderson could swap the field for the ice rink. The gold-medal javelin thrower appeared in every Summer Olympics from 1976 to 1996.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to TV on ITV in the New Year.

The show usually airs on Sunday nights from January. Hosts are to be announced with Stephen Mulhern rumoured to be joining Holly Willoughby to front the series.