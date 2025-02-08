Britain’s Got Talent trailer reveals first look at this year’s acts

Britain’s Got Talent is back for its 18th series, starting on Saturday 22nd February at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The new season promises another round of jaw-dropping performances as hopefuls compete for a place in the live semi-finals.

Presenting duo Ant & Dec return to guide audiences through the auditions, where contestants will once again take the stage in front of the show’s four iconic judges – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli.

This year, a fresh face joins the panel as social media sensation KSI steps in as a guest judge.

Last year’s competition saw singer Sydnie Christmas take home the grand prize of £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance. As the new series unfolds, a brand-new winner will be crowned.

As ever, That decision lies in the hands of the public.

Britain’s Got Talent remains one of ITV’s biggest entertainment shows and continues to be a global phenomenon with over 46 million social media followers and more than 25 billion video views worldwide.