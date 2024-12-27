TellyMix

Meet The Masked Singer UK 2025 contestants

By Josh Darvill
The Masked Singer Series 6 cast
Bear, Bush, Toad In a Hole, Pegasus, Pufferfish, Wolf

The Masked Singer UK is back for its sixth series, airing on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.

This season brings a big change, with Maya Jama joining the panel alongside returning favourites Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Fresh from hosting Love Island, Maya is ready to play detective in the nation’s favourite guessing game.

Joel Dommett returns as host, guiding audiences through the chaos as a new set of celebrities don elaborate costumes to sing their hearts out and hide their identities.

Pufferfish

Pufferfish

Ready to strut their puff… Its Pufferfish

 

Wolf

Wolf

Howl YOU doin’?… Its Wolf

 

Snail

Snail

Shell yeah!… Its Snail

 

Toad In The Hole

Toad In A Hole

The proof is in the Yorkshire pudding… Its Toad In The Hole

 

Teeth

Teeth

It’ll be BITE on the night… Its Teeth

 

Crab

Crab

They’re absolutely crabulous… Its Dressed Crab

 

Bear

Bear

I don’t think you’re ready for this teddy… It’s Bear

 

Kingfisher

Kingfisher

They’ve got us hooked already… Its Kingfisher

 

Tattoo

Tattoo Heart

Put your INKING caps on… Its Tattoo

 

Pegasus

Pegasus

Saddle up… Its Pegasus

 

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

They’re worth every Penne… Its Spaghetti Bolognese

 

Bush

Bush

You won’t be-leaf your eyes… Its Bush

 

Following in the footsteps of stars like Dionne Warwick, Ne-Yo, and Joss Stone, this year’s line-up promises plenty of surprises.

Who’s behind the mask? Find out in 2025!

