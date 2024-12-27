The Masked Singer UK is back for its sixth series, airing on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.
This season brings a big change, with Maya Jama joining the panel alongside returning favourites Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Fresh from hosting Love Island, Maya is ready to play detective in the nation’s favourite guessing game.
Joel Dommett returns as host, guiding audiences through the chaos as a new set of celebrities don elaborate costumes to sing their hearts out and hide their identities.
Pufferfish
Ready to strut their puff… Its Pufferfish
Wolf
Howl YOU doin’?… Its Wolf
Snail
Shell yeah!… Its Snail
Toad In The Hole
The proof is in the Yorkshire pudding… Its Toad In The Hole
Teeth
It’ll be BITE on the night… Its Teeth
Crab
They’re absolutely crabulous… Its Dressed Crab
Bear
I don’t think you’re ready for this teddy… It’s Bear
Kingfisher
They’ve got us hooked already… Its Kingfisher
Tattoo
Put your INKING caps on… Its Tattoo
Pegasus
Saddle up… Its Pegasus
Spaghetti Bolognese
They’re worth every Penne… Its Spaghetti Bolognese
Bush
You won’t be-leaf your eyes… Its Bush
Following in the footsteps of stars like Dionne Warwick, Ne-Yo, and Joss Stone, this year’s line-up promises plenty of surprises.
Who’s behind the mask? Find out in 2025!
