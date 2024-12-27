The Masked Singer UK is back for its sixth series, airing on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.

This season brings a big change, with Maya Jama joining the panel alongside returning favourites Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Fresh from hosting Love Island, Maya is ready to play detective in the nation’s favourite guessing game.

Joel Dommett returns as host, guiding audiences through the chaos as a new set of celebrities don elaborate costumes to sing their hearts out and hide their identities.

Following in the footsteps of stars like Dionne Warwick, Ne-Yo, and Joss Stone, this year’s line-up promises plenty of surprises.

Who’s behind the mask? Find out in 2025!