Celebrity Traitors UK rumoured line up of contestants

A brand new Celebrity spin-off of The Traitors is on its way to BBC One and we’ve got a round up of all the latest rumoured contestants.

Arriving in 2025, Celebrity Traitors will see our favourite celebrities facing off in the ultimate game of strategy and deceit as they try to outwit and outlast each other in the breathtaking Scottish Highlands.

Here’s a look at who could be taking part…

Stephen Fry Reports suggest Stephen Fry is set to join the celebrity version of The Traitors! The beloved TV star is said to be at the top of Claudia Winkleman’s wishlist for the BBC’s hit reality show. Insiders revealed to The Sun that Fry has been approached and is interested in taking part, bringing his signature wit and charm to the game.

Tom Daley Fresh from his retirement, Olympic diver Tom Daley has reportedly signed up for the reality show. “He’ll make a great player too, as no one would suspect misdeeds from such a baby-faced lad,” a source told The Sun.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are reportedly joining the celebrity version of The Traitors as a secret duo! Bosses have reportedly signed up the couple to play together without the other contestants knowing, similar to last season’s mother-son twist.

Bob Mortimer Comedy legend Bob Mortimer has expressed interest in joining the celebrity edition of The Traitors. Known for his hilarious stories on Would I Lie to You? and his long-running partnership with Vic Reeves, Bob says he’s ready to be either a Faithful or show a darker side as a Traitor. He told The Mirror it’s the only reality show he’d want to be part of, adding, “count me in!”

Clare Balding Clare Balding, well-known TV and radio host, is set to join the show, marking her first appearance on a reality show. According to The Sun, The broadcaster has turned down several offers in the past, but is now ready for the challenge.

Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross is reportedly set to make his comeback on the BBC with the celebrity spin-off of The Traitors. The chat show host, who left the BBC 14 years ago, could be making his return to the national broadcaster. Ross previously hosted his BBC One chat show until 2010 before moving to ITV.

Kathy Burke Traitors super fan Kathy Burke could find herself in the now iconic castle for the upcoming Celebrity spin-off. The actress and comedian, best known for her roles in French and Saunders and Absolutely Fabulous, regular posts on social media about the main series of the show.

The Traitors airs on BBC One and iPlayer.