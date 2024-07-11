The Most Iconic Strictly Come Dancing Performances of All Time

Join us as we countdown Strictly Come Dancing’s best ever dances as the hit show marks its landmark 20th series.

First launching in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has captivated audiences with its dazzling dance performances and unforgettable moments.

From high-energy jives to graceful waltzes, certain routines have become legendary, defining the show’s magic – but which select few made our top 10?

10. Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev’s Charleston (Series 12, 2014) Caroline and Pasha’s Charleston to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) was a joyful and energetic routine that showcased Caroline’s dance ability and Pasha’s imaginative choreography. Their playful chemistry and flawless execution made it a fan favourite, leading to the late Caroline to win the series.

9. Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Škorjanec’s Waltz (Series 11, 2013) Abbey and Aljaž’s beautiful waltz to Des’ree’s Kissing You was a standout moment. The romantic and fluid nature of the dance, combined with Abbey’s stunning lines, made it an unforgettable performance.

8. Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev’s American Smooth (Series 8, 2010) Kara and Artem’s graceful American Smooth to Cry Me a River was a highlight of their series. The elegance, lifts, and emotional connection between them captivated the audience and judges alike.

7. Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace’s Showdance (Series 10, 2012) Louis and Flavia’s showdance to Rule the World by Take That was a breathtaking blend of gymnastics and dance. Louis’s athleticism and Flavia’s creative choreography made it a truly iconic performance.

6. Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse’s Samba (Series 14, 2016) Danny and Oti’s samba to Magalenha was a masterclass in technique and performance. The fluidity, charisma, and connection between the pair made it one of the best sambas in Strictly history.

5. Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev’s Jive (Series 16, 2018) Ashley and Pasha’s jive to Shake Ya Tail Feather was a standout performance of the series. The precision, speed, and fun element of the routine showcased Ashley’s dance experience and Pasha’s brilliant choreography.

4. Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton’s Jive (Series 14, 2016) Ore and Joanne’s incredible jive to Bruno Mars’ Runaway Baby was a high-octane performance that left the judges and audience in awe. The flawless execution and infectious energy earned them a perfect score.

3. Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani’s Jive (Series 13, 2015) Jay and Aliona’s Pulp Fiction-inspired jive to Misirlou was a game-changer. The routine was filled with high-energy kicks and flicks, and Jay’s effortless style and cool attitude made it an unforgettable moment.

2. Alesha Dixon and Matthew Cutler’s Cha Cha Cha (Series 5, 2007) Alesha’s dynamic cha cha cha to Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love showcased her incredible rhythm and natural dancing ability. This performance cemented her status as a Strictly legend and eventually led her to become a judge on the show.

1. Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett’s Jive (Series 2, 2004) Jill and Darren’s electrifying jive to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing remains one of the most memorable performances in Strictly history. The energy, precision, and chemistry between the pair earned them the first perfect score of the history of the show.