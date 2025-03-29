BBC trailer drops for gritty new drama Reunion

The BBC has released the trailer and release date for its new four-part drama Reunion, coming to BBC iPlayer on Monday 7 April 2025.

All episodes will be available from 6am, with weekly broadcasts on BBC One every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Watch the trailer now…

Produced by Warp Films – the team behind Netflix hit Adolescence – Reunion follows Daniel Brennan, a deaf man recently released from prison.

Haunted by his past and rejected by both the hearing and deaf communities, Brennan is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter Carly — who he hasn’t seen in over a decade.

As he tries to make amends, he begins to uncover the truth about what really led to his imprisonment.