Channel 5 has announced brand-new thriller, Catch You Later (working title), staring BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins, acclaimed actor Robson Green, and Sunetra Sarker.

The story follows Huw Miller (played by Jason Watkins), a former police detective haunted by a case he never managed to solve – a menacing stalker who tormented and murdered his victims.

Now retired, Huw is trying to move on, but the chilling memories resurface when his new neighbour Patrick Harbottle (Robson Green) moves in and drops the eerie phrase “catch you later” – a signature taunt from the unsolved case.

Convinced Patrick is the stalker who slipped through his fingers years ago, Huw is drawn into a dangerous psychological game. As his obsession with Patrick grows, so does the tension, leading to an explosive showdown as Huw risks everything to uncover the truth. But is Patrick really the culprit, or is Huw’s fixation pushing him over the edge?

Jason Watkins said: “Really excited to do another Channel 5 thriller, after the success of Coma. This is a different prospect but has all the ingredients for another thrilling ride. So excited to work with Robson – and Sunetra.

“Another complex and fascinating script: so looking forward to beginning filming!”

Robson Green added: “I am so stoked to be working alongside Jason Watkins again on the new Channel 5 drama, ‘Catch You Later’. Jason is such a talented actor with a remarkable ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters.

“The psychological thriller aspect of the story promises to be a gripping ride, and I can’t wait to dive into the cat-and-mouse dynamics that Tom Grieve has crafted. It’s going to be an unforgettable journey!”

The four-part series is produced by Clapperboard, in association with Sphere Abacus.

Filming begins in November with the thriller set to hit screens in 2025.