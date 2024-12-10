Series 3 of The Traitors will be ‘different’ with big new ‘twist’

Claudia Winkleman is back with her signature wit and wardrobe of cosy knitwear as she gears up to host the highly anticipated third series of The Traitors.

Thee BAFTA-winning reality series returns on 1 January 2025, airing on BBC One and iPlayer.

Claudia promises fresh twists, jaw-dropping gameplay, and missions that raise the stakes higher than ever before.

What’s new for series three

Fans can expect big changes this time around, though Claudia is keeping the details under wraps.

“What I will tell you is that things are different this year,” she teased. “There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on their toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

In The Traitors, a group of strangers meets in a grand castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete for a life-changing £120,000 prize.

But not everyone is who they claim to be. Hidden among the group are the Traitors, tasked with eliminating their fellow players while avoiding detection.

The Faithful must rely on their intuition and deduction to banish the Traitors and secure the prize. If even one Traitor remains undetected, they claim the money for themselves.

Claudia believes the show’s unpredictability is what keeps audiences hooked.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

“The game is so clever, and you can never predict what’s going to happen,” she said.

“We’re told all our lives to trust our guts, but The Traitors suggests that maybe our guts don’t know as much as we think they do.”

She adds: “The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them… How can it?

“Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game. And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns.”

Claudia promises that this year’s missions will be more integral to the gameplay than ever before.

“They keep getting bigger and better and have more stakes in the bigger picture of the game,” she revealed.

Plus, one twist is set to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Would Claudia be any good at the game?

Surprisingly, Claudia admits she wouldn’t fare well if she were a contestant.

“I wouldn’t have a clue how to find a Traitor,” she confessed.

“I think I would be the worst player in history.”

When asked about the most essential trait for a Traitor, Claudia believes “charm and nous” are key to staying undetected.

The Traitors series 3 premieres on 1 January 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer. Whether you’re a Faithful or a Traitor, this season promises to be the most thrilling yet.