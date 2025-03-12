Here’s a look at all the latest Celebrity Big Brother cast rumours for the upcoming series.

A fresh group of Celebrity Big Brother contestants will enter the famous BBUK house as the show makes its return for 2025, once again airing on ITV1 this Spring.

While the official lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet, plenty of names have already been rumoured.

Here’s a look at who might be heading into the house…

Jack P. Shepherd Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd is set to join Celebrity Big Brother! Best known for playing David Platt, the actor is expected to be one of the biggest names in this year’s lineup. He follows in the footsteps of his former co-star Colson Smith, who entered the house last year.

Paul Chuckle Telly favourite Paul Chuckle is in talks to appear in Celebrity Big Brother. The veteran funnyman, best known for his “To me, to you” double act with his late brother Barry, was lined up for the previous series but was reportedly bumped in favour of Louis Walsh.

Angellica Bell CBBC legend Angellica Bell has reportedly signed a big five-figure deal to enter the house next month. Known for her work on The One Show and Martin Lewis, she’s expected to bring plenty of personality – and she won’t be holding back if drama unfolds.

Chris Hughes Love Island star Chris Hughes is heading off to the CBB house. The 32-year-old, who first found fame on the 2017 series, has been signed up by bosses and is ready to show a different side of himself after building a career as a sports broadcaster, covering horse racing and cricket.

Ella Rae Wise The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise is set to join this year’s series. The reality star could dish on her ex Pete Wicks and current boyfriend Dan Edgar. She’s already filming her TOWIE exit scenes, with friends sending her off for a mysterious new “project.”

Danny Beard Drag performer Danny Beard shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent before winning the fourth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2022. A regular panellist on Big Brother spin-off show Late & Live, they’re now being tipped to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Daley Thompson Olympic legend and double gold medalist Daley Thompson is expected to bring plenty of stories from his incredible career – and maybe even shake things up with his younger housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX from April.