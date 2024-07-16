TellyMix

Celebrate 20 Years of Strictly Come Dancing With Our Ultimate Quiz

It’s been two decades since Strictly Come Dancing first waltzed onto our screens. To celebrate 20 years of sequins, sparkles, and sensational performances, we’ve put together the ultimate Strictly quiz.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, test your knowledge and see how much you really know about the show that has kept us entertained for years. So, grab your dancing shoes and get ready to take a trip down memory lane with our Strictly quiz!

1. Which year did the first season of Strictly Come Dancing air?

2. In development, what was Strictly Come Dancing originally called?

3. Who won the first season of Strictly Come Dancing?

4. Who is the longest-serving judge on Strictly Come Dancing?

5. Which contestant scored the first perfect 40 on Strictly Come Dancing?

6. Who replaced Len Goodman as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing?

7. Who was the first male celebrity to win Strictly Come Dancing?

8. Which year did the live tour of Strictly Come Dancing start?

9. What series did the dance-off first appear?

10. Which TV presenter won the 2018 season of Strictly Come Dancing?

11. Which dance style is not typically performed on Strictly Come Dancing?

12. Which Strictly Come Dancing judge is a former World Ballroom Champion?

13. Which Strictly Come Dancing series featured the show's first same-sex dance pairing?

14. Which Strictly Come Dancing contestant holds the record for the most perfect scores in a single series?

15. Which dance routine earned the title 'Best Ever Strictly Dance' in a 2019 public vote?

16. Which dance style was introduced to Strictly Come Dancing in 2009?

17. Which of these professionals did NOT appear in the first series?

18. How long do Strictly performances typically last?

19. Who won the first Christmas special in 2004?

20. What is the name of the show's musical director?

