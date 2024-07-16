It’s been two decades since Strictly Come Dancing first waltzed onto our screens. To celebrate 20 years of sequins, sparkles, and sensational performances, we’ve put together the ultimate Strictly quiz.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, test your knowledge and see how much you really know about the show that has kept us entertained for years. So, grab your dancing shoes and get ready to take a trip down memory lane with our Strictly quiz!

1. Which year did the first season of Strictly Come Dancing air? 2000 2002 2004 2006

2. In development, what was Strictly Come Dancing originally called? Pro-Celebrity Dancing Dancing with the Stars Celebrity Dance-Off Twinkle Toes Showdown

3. Who won the first season of Strictly Come Dancing? Jill Halfpenny Natasha Kaplinsky Alesha Dixon Louis Smith

4. Who is the longest-serving judge on Strictly Come Dancing? Craig Revel Horwood Len Goodman Bruno Tonioli Shirley Ballas

5. Which contestant scored the first perfect 40 on Strictly Come Dancing? Alesha Dixon Harry Judd Jill Halfpenny Kara Tointon

6. Who replaced Len Goodman as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing? Bruno Tonioli Shirley Ballas Craig Revel Horwood Darcey Bussell

7. Who was the first male celebrity to win Strictly Come Dancing? Darren Gough Louis Smith Harry Judd Mark Ramprakash

8. Which year did the live tour of Strictly Come Dancing start? 2005 2006 2007 2008

9. What series did the dance-off first appear? Series 3 Series 5 Series 7 Series 8

10. Which TV presenter won the 2018 season of Strictly Come Dancing? Stacey Dooley Ashley Roberts Lauren Steadman Faye Tozer

11. Which dance style is not typically performed on Strictly Come Dancing? Flamenco Jive Quickstep Samba

12. Which Strictly Come Dancing judge is a former World Ballroom Champion? Bruno Tonioli Craig Revel Horwood Shirley Ballas Len Goodman

13. Which Strictly Come Dancing series featured the show's first same-sex dance pairing? 2018 2020 2019 2021

14. Which Strictly Come Dancing contestant holds the record for the most perfect scores in a single series? Ashley Roberts Danny Mac Harry Judd Kara Tointon

15. Which dance routine earned the title 'Best Ever Strictly Dance' in a 2019 public vote? Harry Judd's Quickstep Ore Oduba's Showdance Danny Mac's Samba Jill Halfpenny's Jive

16. Which dance style was introduced to Strictly Come Dancing in 2009? Salsa Charleston Contemporary Paso Doble

17. Which of these professionals did NOT appear in the first series? Erin Boag Anton Du Beke Camilla Dallerup Karen Hardy

18. How long do Strictly performances typically last? 30 seconds 60 seconds 90 seconds 2 minutes

19. Who won the first Christmas special in 2004? Jill Halfpenny Natasha Kaplinsky Darren Gough Colin Jackson

20. What is the name of the show's musical director? Derek Archman Darren Arches Dennis Archson David Arch

Submit Answers