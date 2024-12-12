Warwick Davis, the much-loved host of the quiz show Tenable, is making it clear he’s not ready to give up on the programme just yet.

The actor, known for his iconic roles in the Harry Potter and Star Wars, was left heartbroken when ITV axed the show earlier this year.

Fans of the show, which first aired in 2016, were equally stunned by the decision.

Warwick says the public outcry has given him hope that a revival might one day be on the cards.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Warwick shared his passion for Tenable.

“Presenting Tenable was one of my favourite things to do,” he said.

“I loved the show. People tell me they still watch old episodes now and enjoy it.”

He even joked about recording these fans on his phone and sending their heartfelt messages to ITV bosses as evidence of its popularity.

“I feel like I should video people on my phone when they say, ‘We miss Tenable’ and then send them to ITV!” he said.

However Warwick isn’t naive about the challenges of bringing Tenable back.

He knows the entertainment landscape has shifted dramatically with the rise of streaming platforms.

“Unless you can pull in the advertisers, you can’t get a show on,” he admitted.

The quiz show had a unique premise that tested contestants’ knowledge of lists and rankings.

For now, you can catch up with past episodes via ITVX.