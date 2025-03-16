Meet the contestants on Tempting Fortune series two

After an explosive first series filled with temptation, betrayal and big-money decisions, Tempting Fortune is back – and this time, the stakes are higher than ever.

Paddy McGuinness returns as host for the second series of Channel 4’s reality hit, where 12 strangers take on an 18-day trek through the unforgiving wilderness of Langkawi, Malaysia.

With only basic supplies, no luxuries, and a £300,000 prize fund waiting at the finish line, the challenge is simple: survive, resist temptation, and keep the cash intact.

But of course, it wouldn’t be Tempting Fortune without a twist. Along the way, contestants will be presented with lavish temptations – from mouthwatering food to soft beds – but at an outrageous cost. And even if just one person caves in, everyone pays the price.

The battle of willpower begins Sunday 16th March at 9pm on Channel 4.

Meet the contestants taking part in the second series below…

David

37, London – The vicar with unshakable faith

Instagram: @revdpeterson

As an Anglican vicar, David has spent years resisting everyday temptations. He believes that money isn’t what defines a person and is ready to stand his ground, even if it means going against the group. But will he stay true to his principles when survival gets tough?

Henry

23, Sheffield – The determined underdog

Instagram: @henry.bowe

Born deaf, Henry has spent his life proving people wrong. Now, he’s out to show that he can conquer even the toughest challenges. He’s set on resisting temptations – but also has a strategy to get the group to agree on spending a little. Will his plan succeed, or backfire?

Hugo

20, Bristol – The privileged risk-taker

Coming from a wealthy background, Hugo admits he doesn’t fully grasp the value of money. Easily influenced and a terrible liar, his biggest challenge might not be the wilderness, but keeping a straight face when secrets start flying.

Imani

32, Bedfordshire – The fearless fashionista

Instagram: @imanievans_

For Imani, life is about making the most of every experience. She’s not afraid to take what she wants and won’t be guilt-tripped by anyone. Can she resist temptation, or will she take every opportunity to indulge?

Martha

25, Hampshire – The ex-yacht stewardess chasing luxury

Instagram: @marthaarmitageofficial TikTok: @marthaarmitageofficial

Having worked on luxury yachts, Martha knows what the high life looks like – and she wants in. Stubborn and headstrong, she’s determined to hold out, but can she resist when the finer things are dangled in front of her?

Nathaniel

29, London – The city boy out of his depth

Instagram: @nattyranx

A personal trainer used to the comforts of city life, Nathaniel has never gone without basic necessities – or even slept outside a bed. He wants to test himself, but when hunger kicks in, his survival instincts might just take over.

Sam

40, Wirral – The battle-hardened ex-restaurant owner

Instagram: @samantha.willett.3154

After losing her restaurant to inflation in 2023, Sam is determined to rebuild her life. She’s tough, persuasive, and used to high-pressure environments – but will she be able to sway the group to see things her way?

Ted

58, Carmarthenshire – The no-nonsense ex-prison officer

With a background in the Royal Navy and a high-security prison, Ted is no stranger to discipline. Now a park volunteer, he’s in this for his community – and is determined to keep the prize fund intact. But can he lead a group that might not want to be led?

Thom

33, Essex – The charming strategist

Instagram: @thom_colbert

A family man who has learned the hard way to budget, Thom plans to use his charm and humour to win over the group. But with a natural curiosity (some might call it nosiness), he’ll also be keeping an eye on any suspicious activity.

Tomasz

39, Nottingham – The firefighter with a secret plan

Instagram: @tomaszwisniewskiofficial

Raised by a frugal father who never got to enjoy his savings, Tomasz now believes in living for the moment. He’s strong, resourceful – and not above a white lie to get what he wants. But will the group see through his ‘golden retriever’ charm?

Trish

59, Essex – The tough-as-nails paramedic

Instagram: @mumma_t_trish

A paramedic who loves proving that age is just a number, Trish is ready to take on the wild. Protective and fair, she wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. But will guilt stop her from giving in to temptation?

Vicki

37, Nottingham – The businesswoman with a sharp mind

Instagram: @vicki_filthy_sentiments

Growing up in a low-income family, Vicki knows the value of money – but that doesn’t mean she won’t spend it. As an ex-hostage negotiator, she’s an expert in persuasion. Will she convince the others to splash the cash, or will she be outplayed?

Tempting Fortune Series 2 starts Sunday 16th March at 9pm on Channel 4.