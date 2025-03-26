Gemma Arterton leads explosive ITV spy drama

Gemma Arterton is heading back to our screens in a big way, this time swapping comedy for covert ops.

The Funny Woman and The Critic star will take the lead in Secret Service, a sharp new five-part espionage thriller landing on ITV in 2026.

Based on the gripping novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, the drama is a bold dive into the murky world of political secrets, global tension and high-stakes betrayal.

It’s a world where nothing is as it seems and no one is safe.

Joining Gemma on the cast are Rafe Spall, Mark Stanley, Alex Kingston, Roger Allam, Amaka Okafor and Khalid Abdalla.

Gemma plays Kate Henderson, a senior MI6 officer who looks like your typical Whitehall civil servant — but in reality, she’s running the Russia Desk at Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service.

But when she uncovers evidence that a top UK politician might be a Russian asset, the story takes a dangerous turn.

A brutal murder puts her and her team in the firing line.

Now, Kate’s juggling double lives, national secrets and a family that has no idea what she really does for a living.

If the stakes weren’t already high, her husband Stuart – played by Jurassic World star Rafe Spall – starts asking questions.

Tom has teamed up with fellow screenwriter Jemma Kennedy to bring this gripping drama to life, which will be filmed on location in Malta and London this spring.

Tom Bradby said: “It is unbelievably exciting to be on the cusp of filming this drama and very thrilling to be working with James Marsh again, after the brilliant experience we had with Shadow Dancer.

“And as for the cast? Gemma Arterton, Rafe Spall, Roger Allam and many more fantastic actors… I’m really blown away by the quality of the cast Gail and the producers have put together. And the show could hardly be more timely and topical.”