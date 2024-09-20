ITV quiz show Tenable set to be ‘axed’ after seven series

Quiz fans are in for a disappointment as reports indicate that the popular daytime game show Tenable is on the chopping block after seven successful series.

The show, which gave contestants the chance to win up to £125,000 by completing category lists of ten items, has not been filmed in two years, and there’s no sign of it returning to our screens anytime soon.

After more than 200 episodes, ITV confirmed that there were currently no plans for new instalments.

A spokesperson said (via Metro): “Tenable has been a much loved ITV game show since it launched in 2016.

“Whilst there are no brand new episodes currently planned, fans of the show can still watch over on ITVX”

Tenable, initially hosted by Warwick Davis, became a fan favourite with its team-based gameplay where contestants worked together to fill in lists of ten items within a given category.

Warwick, known for his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter, stepped away from the show a year before the last season wrapped up, citing scheduling commitments.

He was replaced by Sally Lindsay, who stepped in as the new host.

The possible cancellation of Tenable follows the tragic passing of Warwick Davis’ wife, Samantha, earlier in 2024.

Warwick shared the profound grief his family has endured since the death in March.

In an emotional statement, he expressed how deeply her loss has affected them, saying: “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.”