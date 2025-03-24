The BBC has unveiled its next big drama, The Cage – a fast-paced, five-part crime series set in the world of a Liverpool casino.

This five-part series will star BAFTA-winner Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, best known for his roles in The Gallows Pole and Showtrial.

Two casino workers in Liverpool – Leanne and Matty – both secretly helping themselves to the safe, only to realise they’re not the only ones stealing.

They end up tangled with each other, the gangster they’re both nicking from, and the police.

The series is written by Tony Schumacher, the man behind The Responder, and he’s bringing more of that sharp, street-level storytelling back to the BBC.

Tony Schumacher said: “Coming back to the BBC with my second major show and being able to work with such talents as Sheridan, Michael and the teams at Element Pictures and the BBC is such an honour.

“On top of that, having a director of Al’s calibre really is the cherry on the big Liverpool drama cake we’re baking together. I’m hoping people will find it funny, dark, but most of all full of love, life and entertainment and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Christopher Aird and Hilary Martin, Element Pictures and Fremantle executive producers, added: “We’re excited to be producing Tony’s unique drama for the BBC. Tony writes characters from the heart that break your heart, and we’re thrilled Sheridan and Michael are going to be playing Leanne and Matty.

“The Cage is a crime show, a show about family and a love story of sorts. It is by turns funny, poignant, thrilling, and sad; we know Al Mackay will bring his love of real-world characters to tell Tony’s story with verve and energy.”

Director Al Mackay (who’s worked on Without Sin and Kidnapped) will be steering the action, filming in and around Liverpool and Merseyside.

The BBC’s drama chief, Lindsay Salt, said she’s thrilled to have Tony back, praising the show as character-driven, entertaining, and full of heart.

No air date just yet, but it’s set to land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.