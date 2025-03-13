New crime drama from Broadchurch creator announced

A TV adaptation of Death at the White Hart, the debut novel from Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall – before the book has even hit shelves.

ITV has given a straight-to-series order for the drama, which is being developed by Chibnall’s company Imaginary Friends Productions in partnership with leading drama producers Red Planet Pictures.

It will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Set in the Dorset village of Fleetcombe, Death at the White Hart follows Detective Nicola Bridge as she investigates the murder of a local pub landlord. As she digs deeper, she uncovers a tangled web of rivalries, secrets, and lies.

The novel, the first in a two-book deal, is set to be published on 27 March 2025 in the UK by Penguin Michael Joseph and on 10 June 2025 in the US by Pamela Dorman Books.

Chibnall, best known for Broadchurch and his work on Doctor Who, will adapt his own novel for the screen and serve as an executive producer alongside Red Planet’s Belinda Campbell. The series is set to begin production next year.

ITV Director of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I am very excited to be working with Chris and Red Planet Pictures again and that ITV will be home to his wonderful debut novel, Death At The White Hart. I think it’s a perfect partnership, and I know the adaptation with Chris at the helm, will make an unmissable drama. It’s all the more special for us that Chris returns to Dorset once again with this very British murder and wonderful new investigation team.”

Chris Chibnall added: “Polly’s dynamic vote of confidence in Death At The White Hart made it a no-brainer to bring the novel to the screen with ITV. Within this cliffhanger-packed murder mystery sits a specifically British story about how people live their lives right now. There’s no better home for it than ITV.”