Get ready to see your favourite celebrities like never before.

Netflix’s latest action-packed competition series, Celebrity Bear Hunt, is launching on 5 February 2025, and it’s set to be a wild ride.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby, this 8-episode series drops a group of celebrities into the Central American jungle.

Their mission? To survive the wilderness while being hunted by none other than survival legend Bear Grylls.

Bear believes there’s a hidden action hero in everyone—even celebrities—but the question remains: how will they fare when the stakes are this high?

The celebs will need to prove their survival skills as they navigate gruelling tasks and unpredictable conditions in the jungle.

Those who falter will face the dreaded Bear Hunt, a thrilling game of cat and mouse where Bear Grylls himself tracks them down. If caught, it’s game over, and they’re eliminated from the competition.

Expect dramatic showdowns, inspiring personal growth, and more than a few hilarious moments as the celebs tackle everything the jungle throws at them.

From navigating dense forests to evading Bear’s tactical tracking skills, every episode promises edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Celebrity Bear Hunt drops on Netflix from 5 February 2025.