It’s time to deck the halls and don your detective hats!

The Masked Singer Christmas Special is bringing festive cheer to your screens this Boxing Day at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Star

Nut Cracker

This one-off seasonal extravaganza of TV’s favourite guessing game features four celebrities hiding behind dazzling Christmas-themed costumes. With all the famous faces unmasked in a single episode, it’s sure to be a night filled with surprises.

The masked competitors – Star, Turkey Crown, Nutcracker, and Christmas Cracker – will go head-to-head in two spirited duels.

Cracker

Dawn French & Jennifer Saunders

Each will perform classic Christmas hits, including A Sleigh Ride Together With You, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Driving Home for Christmas, and more.

But only one will take home the crown – or should we say, the Christmas dinner victory!

Host Joel Dommett will be at the helm of the holiday hilarity. Meanwhile, the panel of detectives includes returning favourites Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall.

Mo, Dawn, Davina, Jennifer & Jonathan

Turkey Crown, Joel Dommet & Nutcracker

Joining them are comedy legends Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, adding a sprinkling of extra festive fun as they attempt to crack the clues and uncover the celebrity singers.

This festive special of the BAFTA-winning series promises to be an unmissable treat. Will the panel be able to sleigh the clues, or will the Christmas stars remain under wraps until the big reveal?

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special airs 7:30PM on Boxing Day on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player