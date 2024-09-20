First Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs revealed

The first round of dances and songs for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 have been confirmed!
The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing begins its first live show this Saturday night as the fifteen couples to the ballroom to face the judges.
With no-one going home this time, the judges’ scores will be carried over to next week, when viewers will have their first chance to vote for their favourites.
Week 1 songs and dances
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell
Cha Cha to Twist And Shout by The Beatles – Stream/Download
Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez
Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue – Stream/Download
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas
Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone – Stream/Download
JB Gill and Amy Dowden
Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer – Stream/Download
Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe
Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington – Stream/Download
Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk
Jive to We Built This City by Starship – Stream/Download
Paul Merson and Karen Hauer
American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les – Stream/Download
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal
Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy – Stream/Download
Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin
Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes – Stream/Download
Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola
Quickstep to 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton – Stream/Download
Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu
Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder – Stream/Download
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec
Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter – Stream/Download
Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova
Tango to Golden by Harry Styles – Stream/Download
Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones
Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna – Stream/Download
Wynne Evans and Katya Jones
Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones – Stream/Download
Meanwhile be sure to vote for your early favourite in our new Strictly poll.
Tune in to Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, 7PM on BBC One and iPlayer.
