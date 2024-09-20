First Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs revealed

The first round of dances and songs for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 have been confirmed!

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing begins its first live show this Saturday night as the fifteen couples to the ballroom to face the judges.

With no-one going home this time, the judges’ scores will be carried over to next week, when viewers will have their first chance to vote for their favourites.

Week 1 songs and dances

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Cha Cha to Twist And Shout by The Beatles – Stream/Download

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez

Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington – Stream/Download

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Jive to We Built This City by Starship – Stream/Download

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Quickstep to 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter – Stream/Download

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Tango to Golden by Harry Styles – Stream/Download

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones – Stream/Download

Meanwhile be sure to vote for your early favourite in our new Strictly poll.

Tune in to Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, 7PM on BBC One and iPlayer.