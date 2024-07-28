Advertisements

Knitting needles are at the ready as Channel 4 announces an exciting new competition series, The Game of Wool, coming to More 4.

With over 101 million viral knitting videos on TikTok and celebrities like Tom Daley, Lorde, Ryan Gosling, and Nicholas Hoult showing off their yarn skills, it’s clear that knitting is back in style.

Ten ambitious creatives will face a series of complex challenges, all for the chance to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion and win a money-can’t-buy prize.

Set in the picturesque countryside of rural Scotland, an area rich in knitting and wool heritage, each episode will feature two main challenges.

The Big Knit will see contestants working in teams on a highly complex project.

The Wee Knit will have them tackling individual briefs that test their skills and knowledge, from Fair Isle to Intarsia techniques.

Contestants will create a range of unique items, including clothing, jewellery, home accessories, furniture, sculptures, and even try their hand at yarn bombing.

The knitters will be under the watchful eyes of two esteemed judges from the world of wool, Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell.

Di and Sheila, who have knitted for fashion giants like Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, and Nike, will judge creativity and technique.

Each week, a celebrity guest judge will join Di and Sheila to help decide who advances and who gets “cast off” home.

In the end, only one contestant will win the glory of being the first winner of The Game of Wool.

Wendy Rattray, Executive Producer said: “This is knitting but not as you know it. Expect a rainbow coloured extravaganza set in the Scottish countryside where brilliant knitters, young and old, will produce the most unexpected and jaw dropping knits: homewares; jewellery; sculptures; shoes; furniture… and much more. Wool is officially cool and we’re delighted to showcase the best of the best in this exciting new format.”