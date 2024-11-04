Line of Duty stars in talks for a thrilling series 7

Fans of the hit police drama Line of Duty may have reason to get excited as a seventh series could be on its way.

Show stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar recently met up with creator Jed Mercurio to discuss the possibility of new episodes.

The trio, famous for their roles as Kate Fleming, Steve Arnott, and Ted Hastings, met Mercurio last week in what sources say was more than a casual dinner with old friends.

Martin Compston in Line Of Duty

Although each of the actors is heavily booked with other projects, they seem to be determined to work something out.

A source told The Sun: “A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens. The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer said previously: “Jed Mercurio [Line Of Duty creator] is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

DI Kate Fleming (VICKY MCCLURE), DI Steve Arnott (MARTIN COMPSTON) – (C) World Production – Photographer: Steffan Hill

Meanwhile Adrian Dunbar said of a possible new series: “We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll hear something at some point. We all want to get back together again. We’d love to go back to Belfast again.

“The last time we did it it was in lockdown, so we were all in bubbles. We couldn’t get out… everything was shut. So we’d like to get back to Belfast for a bit of fun.”

Jed himself recently said a seventh season of Line Of Duty wasn’t currently guaranteed: “I think it’s too early to say. We all love being part of the show. We’re certainly thrilled with the fact that so many people watch the show and would like to see more.

“But we’ve all moved into other creative projects and we need a little bit of distance from the kind of madness, and sort of frenzy that surrounds Line of Duty.”

Meanwhile, show star Martin Compston has said the show will only return ‘if there’s a story to tell’.

“People want us to come back and that’s amazing but Jed will only come back and do more if he believes there is a story to tell,” he explained. “He won’t come back just because we’re getting bigger. He wouldn’t do another series just for the sake of it. He writes everything for a reason.”