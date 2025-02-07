Blue Lights reveals cast for series three

Blue Lights is back in filming for its third series, with new cast members Cathy Tyson (Boiling Point, Dune: Prophecy) and Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Censor) joining the ensemble.

The new series sees the return of key cast members including Siân Brooke (Grace), Martin McCann (Stevie), Katherine Devlin (Annie), Nathan Braniff (Tommy), Joanne Crawford (Helen), Andi Osho (Sandra), Frank Blake (Shane), Abigail McGibbon (Tina), Dearbháile McKinney (Aisling), and Andrea Irvine (Nicola).

Jack Casey will direct the first three episodes, while actor and director Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road) will take the helm for the final three episodes.

Two years into their roles as response officers, Grace, Annie, and Tommy have adapted to life under the blue lights.

However, their latest cases will take them beyond the streets of Belfast and into the murky world of white-collar crime. With the old political and criminal order gone, a new breed of global gangs is emerging, bringing a fresh wave of danger closer to home.

Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-creators and executive producers said: “For us, the joy of making Blue Lights is spending time with the characters and watching them grow, learn, and deal with the daily adversity of response policing in Belfast.

“At its heart, this is a show about personal, institutional and social change, and we want each series to reflect that in its own way. We can’t imagine better custodians of our creative vision than our brilliant series three directors Jack Casey and Angela Griffin. It’s a privilege, as ever, to be back in Blackthorn.”

Stephen Wright and Louise Gallagher, co-creators and executive producers, added: “Declan and Adam continue to develop rich characters in a complex world with stories that will shock and move the audience. We are delighted to have Jack Casey back and are thrilled to welcome Angela Griffin to the Blue Lights family.”

Series two of Blue Lights averaged 5.6 million viewers across its run, with episode one drawing 7 million viewers, making it the BBC’s fourth biggest drama launch of last year. In Northern Ireland, it was the biggest drama across all broadcasters and streamers in 2023 and 2024.