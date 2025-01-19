Dancing On Ice songs and music (2025)

Here’s all the songs and music featured in Dancing On Ice 2025’s live shows.

Tonight’s episode (19 January) will see the next half of this year’s line up take to the ice for the first time. As ever, they’ll be marked out of 10 by the judges.

Week two songs

Dan Edgar – Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

– Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran Josh Jones – I Don’t Feel Like Dancing by The Scissor Sisters

– I Don’t Feel Like Dancing by The Scissor Sisters Sir Steve Redgrave – Rock The Boat by The Hues Corporation

– Rock The Boat by The Hues Corporation Mollie Pearce – Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

– Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo Charlie Brooks – Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! by SGT Slick

Recap past songs from this year’s series below…

Week one

Ferne McCann – Somewhere Only We Know by Lilly Allen

– Somewhere Only We Know by Lilly Allen Chelsee Healey – Crazy In Love by Beyoncé

– Crazy In Love by Beyoncé Michaela Strachan – Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall In Love by Cole Porter

– Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall In Love by Cole Porter Chris Taylor – You Make My Dreams Come True by Hall & Oates

– You Make My Dreams Come True by Hall & Oates Anton Ferdinand – Beggin’ by Måneskin

– Beggin’ by Måneskin Sam Aston – That’s Not My Name by The Ting Tings

The most spectacular ice show of the year brings Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern together to host an electrifying skating competition.

Twelve celebrities will compete for the coveted title of rink champion, guided by some of the world’s top skating professionals.

Legendary ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean headline the judging panel, joined by dance experts Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.