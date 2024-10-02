Meet the celebrities on the Dancing on Ice 2025 cast

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2025 with a fresh line-up of celebrities.

Each week, twelve stars will face the ultimate challenge, performing live on the ice to win over both the judges and the viewers at home.

This exciting new series promises even more glitz, glamour, and breathtaking performances as the celebrities push themselves to master this demanding new skill. But who will have the determination and talent to glide their way to victory and claim the trophy at the end of the series?

Ferne McCann Reality star Ferne McCann first rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex. She went on to appear in I’m A Celebrity and more recently her own ITVBe reality shows. Ferne said: “I’m so excited, it’s going to be a huge challenge but I’m excited for the glitz and glamour of the show.”

Mollie Pearce Mollie Pearce is best known as runner up to the dramatic second series of BBC One reality show The Traitors. She lost out on the prize money to Harry Clark who stole the cash from her in a tense final episode in 2024. Mollie said: “It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I’m ready for the challenge.”

Sir Steve Redgrave Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave is the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. Talking exclusively to This Morning, Sir Steve said: “It’s like going back to being an athlete again, I’ve been competing most of my life.”

Sam Aston Actor Sam Aston is best known for his long-running role on ITV soap Coronation Street. Sam said: “I’m nervous but excited to get going. It’s going to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney.”

Charlie Brooks Actress Charlie Brooks is best known for her role of Janine Butcher in BBC soap EastEnders Charlie said: “I’m going to embrace the spray tan. All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg.”

Josh Jones Josh Jones is a stand up comedian who has appeared on TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and CelebAbility. Josh said: “I’ve not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn’t very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren’t together now. My dancing isn’t great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun.”

Anton Ferdinand Footballer and Pundit Anton Ferdinand is a regular on the likes of Sky Sports, TalkSPORT and BT Sport Anton said: “I decided to sign up for the show because it’s a challenge first and foremost. I’m in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I’ve missed about playing is the structure it gives you. Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I’m also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts. My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share.”

Dancing On Ice will be back on TV in the New Year on ITV1 and ITVX.