Gavin and Stacey set to return for new Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey is set to make a comeback on the BBC with a brand new special.

Christmas Day 2019 saw a one-off special of the hit BBC sitcom 10 years after it last aired.

The episode, which peaked at 12.3 million viewers, ended on a cliff hanger as Ruth Jones’ Nessa character proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.

Since then there has been no shortage of rumours about a follow up episode or perhaps even a brand new series.

Will Gavin and Stacey be back?

According to Deadline, a brand new Christmas special is set to be filmed in the summer, to air this festive season.

All of the original cast are set to return, with further details to be announced.

Speaking previously, James said that there would be at least one more final outing for the show.

“It certainly doesn’t feel like the end of a book; it feels like the end of a chapter,” he said on BBC Radio 2. “But it’s very much the final chapter. I think if we ever did another one that would be the end of it.”

He added: “That’s not to say there isn’t the want, or the inclination to do one.

“When we wrote that special we never really thought whether we’d make another one. But it’s so open-ended it would be a shame to leave it there. That’s certainly my feeling, and I think Ruth feels the same.”

‘Never say never’ to new series

Meanwhile, writer and star of the show Ruth Jones wouldn’t rule out more new episodes.

She shared: “I do say never say never, as while we did make it work that was after three years of trying to find time when we could sit down and write it.

“Obviously with the way it ends, there is room for more. It’s a shame we didn’t have more time when we were writing so we could have written more, then have it all ready to go.”

‘I’d do another one’

Appearing on Loose Women last Christmas, actress Joanna Page spoke about rumours of a new series and shared: “I’d love to do another one.”

Joanna, who plays the show’s namesake Stacey, continued: “They’ve never told us any more that they’re doing anything, so it’s only when you get a phone call and they say ‘there’s a special, do you want to do it?’.”

She added: “They don’t tell us anything and I’ve never ever asked. I’ve never said ‘oh Ruth [Jones], do you think you’ll do another one or is there going to be more? I’m just not that sort of person.

“I’ve always just thought, we’ll wait and see and if there is, there is and if there isn’t, there isn’t.”

You can watch Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas special online now via BBC iPlayer.

The original 3 series are also available to stream in full.