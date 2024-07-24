It looks like ITV is gearing up to bring us the latest biopic of Margaret Thatcher.

One of four Thatcher projects in the works, ITV is believed to be in the early stages of developing their version of the former Prime Minister’s life story.

And guess who’s stepping into the shoes of Maggie?

Lesley Manville, known for her role as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Apart from the top casting, getting a huge channel like ITV backing the show is a huge vote of confidence in the project.”

This move is quite a shift for ITV.

Most biopics about Maggie have aired on the BBC or Channel 4.

But this strategic move is expected to pay off big time, as the drama promises to be a hit with viewers.

The project hasn’t been commissioned yet, so filming is still a way off.

If all goes well, we could see it on our screens by late 2025.

Also in development is another Thatcher drama, Brian and Margaret, starring Dame Harriet Walter as Thatcher. It will air on Channel 4.

Stick with us for further details!