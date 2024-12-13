After weeks of gruelling trials, emotional highs, and plenty of laughs, McFly’s Danny Jones has been crowned King of the Jungle in the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A week on from the final, tonight’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out sees us catch up with the celebs after their exit from the jungle.

Danny’s journey on the show came to a heartwarming conclusion as he was met on the famous bridge by his wife Georgia. Later, he reunited with his young son, Cooper, lifting him high in the air as he exclaimed, “Daddy’s the King of the Jungle.”

“I’ve been a mess all day,” Danny admitted during a call with fellow McFly bandmate and former King of the Jungle, Dougie, who was bursting with pride. “I can’t quite take it all in.”

“When you went in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I feel like he’s my son or something,’” Dougie joked.

This year’s cast included a mix of stars, from Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney to Barry McGuigan and Tulisa Contostavlos. Over three intense weeks in the Australian bush, the campmates forged friendships, overcame fears, and kept audiences entertained with hilarious and heartfelt moments.

Playful friction

Melvin Odoom provided plenty of comic relief, particularly when he nicknamed Dean McCullough “Houdini” after struggling to get him to help with chores. Explaining his approach, Melvin said, “If I’m trying to give someone a message, I always use humour. That’s my number one way of communicating.”

Dean responded with a mix of laughter and exasperation, saying, “I wish you had told me… that upset me.”

Despite the playful friction, the pair ended on good terms, walking away arm in arm with Melvin reassuring him, “It’s a minor, bro. Don’t worry about it.”

Once out of the jungle, the celebrities didn’t waste time returning to their creature comforts. Tulisa Contostavlos reunited with her friend Michelle, immediately laughing about their plans for wine, pizza, and pasta. Reflecting on her jungle experience, Tulisa said, “I said I was going to come out a different person, but I don’t feel different. I feel more strong in who I am.”

Meanwhile, Barry McGuigan, who lost an impressive seven kilos during his time in the jungle, was thrilled to indulge in a full English breakfast. “Good god, that’s 15 and a half pounds—back down to championship weight,” he quipped.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins took things to new heights—literally—when she fulfilled a lifelong dream of skydiving. “This has been one of those things I’ve always wanted to do but never been brave enough,” she confessed. After the jump, she beamed, calling it “the cherry on top of the cake.”

Influencer GK Barry, true to her online persona, headed straight to the beach for some content creation. While practising surfing, she joked, “This is so much easier than I thought it was going to be. Demure, mindful, balanced.” However, after a few attempts, she opted for an Aperol Spritz instead, quipping, “Miss me and I’m gone—it’s incredible.”

A family affair

For many campmates, family reunions brought tears and joy. Coleen Rooney was greeted by her sons, Cass and Kit, who eagerly asked about her trials. Cass joked about her snake encounter, saying, “It might still be there.” Later, Coleen popped champagne while her boys kindly ran her a well-deserved bath.

Alan Halsall video-called his daughter straight after leaving camp, tearfully telling her, “I’ve missed ya! I’ve missed you so much.” In true dad fashion, he joked, “Has it been silly?” before indulging in a pint of Guinness, which he lovingly declared, “You beauty!”

Oti Mabuse also had an emotional reunion with her husband, Marius, but her thoughts were firmly on her daughter. “You’re here, but I cannot wait to see the baby,” she told him. Once back at the hotel, Oti rushed to her room to be with her little one.

The grand finale

The final night was a glamorous affair, with all the campmates dressing up for a drinks reception. Tulisa, unable to attend, sent a video message, saying, “I’m so proud of you all. You’ve absolutely smashed it. Now I want you to go and eat yourselves into oblivion. I love you lots like jelly tots.”

Reverend Richard Coles took third place and had the crowd laughing with his signature humour, saying, “I’m just worried if I take my boots off it’s going to activate the hotel’s environmental alarms.”

Coleen Rooney finished as the runner-up, with her sons by her side to celebrate her journey. She reflected on the experience with pride, saying, “I’m glad everyone got to see the real me.”

As the celebrations reached their peak, Danny raised a heartfelt toast to his fellow campmates. “We had the lowest of lows and the highest of highs, but we went through it together,” he said. “You’re great people. I couldn’t have wished for a better camp. You listened, you asked questions, and I just feel like a new human being. Cheers, everyone—I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out this Friday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX