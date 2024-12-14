The wait is over – Channel 4’s thrilling Celebrity Hunted is back for its sixth series.

The BAFTA-nominated show will start on 5 January at 9PM on Channel 4, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The series sees celebrities attempt to evade capture for two weeks while being relentlessly pursued by an elite team of hunters.

Who’s on the run?

The new line-up includes:

Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington : Professional dancers swapping the stage for the chase

: Professional dancers swapping the stage for the chase Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley : Loose Women’s star and her husband teaming up to stay hidden

: Loose Women’s star and her husband teaming up to stay hidden Duncan James and Christine McGuinness : Pop icon and model trying to outsmart the hunters

: Pop icon and model trying to outsmart the hunters David Whitely and Zeze Millz : Podcasters taking on the ultimate survival challenge

: Podcasters taking on the ultimate survival challenge Danielle Harold and Kimberly Hart-Simpson : Soap stars stepping into real-life drama

: Soap stars stepping into real-life drama Simon McCoy and Lucrezia Millarini: News anchors proving they’re more than just headlines

The challenge is simple – stay hidden across mainland UK for 14 days while the hunters use cutting-edge surveillance, including CCTV, drones, helicopters, and even cyber forensic technology, to track them down.

Matt Bennett, Director of Programmes for Shine TV, said: “There’s nothing more delicious than watching our much-loved celebrities turn fugitive and go on the run as they attempt to escape the hunters, all in aid of the excellent charity Stand Up to Cancer.

“This year we have a stellar line up who have truly kept the hunters on their toes. With dramatic escapes to daring captures, this season of Celebrity Hunted will keep the Channel 4 viewer on the edge of their sofas from one programme to the next. Jason Bourne would be proud of them all!”

Tom Hutchings, Executive Producer for Shine TV, added: “This is hands down the most exhilarating series of Celebrity Hunted yet. When a helicopter chases a train through the Norfolk countryside and 12 celebrities escape, what will they do?

“Expect trips to Albert Square and Blue concerts; celebrities begging for money and clothes; failed camping attempts and blagged moments of luxury…. and a team of 30 hunters stopping at nothing to catch them. No celebrities were harmed in the making of this programme, only a few bruised egos.”

Celebrity Hunted starts 5 January at 9PM on Channel 4.