Gavin & Stacey star reveals plans for last ever episode

Fans of Gavin & Stacey were overjoyed earlier this month with the announcement that the much-loved comedy will return for a Christmas special this year.

However, the excitement was tinged with bittersweet news: this episode will also be the last.

James Corden, who co-writes and stars in the show alongside Ruth Jones, shared the news on social media.

It’s been five years since the sitcom last aired, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger when Nessa proposed to Smithy, only for the credits to roll before he could answer.

One person particularly thrilled about the reunion is actress Alison Steadman, who plays the iconic Pam Shipman.

Speaking about the Christmas special, Alison revealed, “I know it’s going to happen. I just haven’t seen the script – none of us has seen the script.”

When asked if her co-star Larry Lamb, who plays Pam’s husband Mick, would be involved, she confirmed, “As far as I know, yes. We only found out [it was happening] for definite the other day.”

Alison’s affection for the show is evident. “It’s a wonderful series. It’s so nice that it’s so popular. I feel very privileged and very lucky to have been given that chance,” she said to the Mirror.

She maintains close ties with her former co-stars, including Larry and Mathew Horne, who plays her on-screen son Gavin.

“We [the cast] have a WhatsApp group, so if we do want to send a message out, we can. It’s nice,” she shared.

However, creating a new Gavin & Stacey episode is no simple task, Alison explained.

“They are extremely busy people. Finding the time to put another show together is very difficult. These things take months and months. You develop it, you change it, and then you have another idea and so on. It’s quite a long process. And then you’ve got to get the actors free.”

We certainly can’t wait to see what unfolds in the final episode!