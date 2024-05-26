BBC set to air SECOND Gavin & Stacey special this Christmas

Get ready for a festive treat, Gavin & Stacey fans.

Not only are we getting the highly anticipated grand finale, but the BBC is also serving up a special behind-the-scenes documentary on the sitcom’s 17-year history.

Cameras have been given exclusive access to the making of the farewell episode, featuring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the beloved title characters.

This behind-the-scenes documentary will air around the same time this festive season, with the final episode itself set for Christmas Day.

A TV insider told The Sun: “The Beeb views this as a momentous occasion and wanted to give Gavin & Stacey a suitably grand send-off.

“With Fulwell 73, co-owned by James Corden and a co-producer of the sitcom, making the documentary, they’ll have full access on set and all the biggest chats.”

It seems the documentary will capture the creative process from start to finish, giving fans a unique glimpse into the making of the finale.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Gavin & Stacey would be making a return, with James Corden and Ruth Jones already working on the script.

The last Gavin & Stacey festive special in 2019 was a record-breaker, pulling in 18 million viewers.

That special left us on a cliffhanger with Ruth Jones’ character, Nessa, proposing to James Corden’s Smithy.

Now, we’re finally going to find out if Smithy said yes in the grand finale.

And with the added bonus of a documentary, we’ll get to see all the behind-the-scenes magic that went into making this iconic episode.

Don’t miss out on this double helping of Gavin & Stacey goodness this Christmas.