First look at Doctor Who’s festive special Joy to the World

Doctor Who fans have something extra special to look forward to this Christmas.

At San Diego Comic-Con, an exclusive clip from the upcoming Christmas special Joy to the World was revealed.

Starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as guest star Joy, the special promises to be a festive treat.

During the Hall H panel on Friday, 26th July, attendees were treated to a sneak peek at the episode, introduced by Nicola herself.

She shared her excitement, saying: “I am thrilled to be joining Doctor Who for the Christmas special this year, and I am so excited for you to meet my character, Joy.”

In the three-minute clip, we see the Doctor popping up at different points in Earth’s history.

He’s seen offering ham and cheese toasties and pumpkin spice lattes to the surprised people he encounters.

Eventually, he meets Joy in her London hotel room in 2024.

Joy, who has just checked in, discovers she’s not as alone in her single room as she thought.

Where has the Doctor been? What did Joy see in her room? And who is the ham and cheese toastie really for?

We’ll have to wait until Christmas Day to find out, airing on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ globally.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting festive adventure!

Alongside the Christmas trailer, news of a Doctor Who spin-off was also confirmed.