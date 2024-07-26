Advertisements

A thrilling new Doctor Who spin-off has been confirmed to be in the works.

Titled The War Between The Land And The Sea, the new series is the brainchild of Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies.

Davies co-wrote the series with Pete McTighe, known for A Discovery of Witches and The Pact.

Leading the cast of the five-part series are Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

They’ll be joined by UNIT veterans Jemma Redgrave, reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim.

The plot kicks off when a fearsome ancient species emerges from the ocean, sparking an international crisis.

UNIT steps in to save the day as humanity faces this new threat.

Russell T Davies said: “I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. This is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama at the BBC, added: “The War Between The Land and The Sea is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies. Featuring a stellar cast, this brand new epic mini-series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Filming is set to begin next month, with Dylan Holmes-Williams directing.

It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and exclusively on Disney+ outside of the UK.