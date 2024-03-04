Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly in talks with their first celebrities for the 2024 series.

Show bosses are said to be targeting Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to become the first-ever married couple to compete against each other on the popular BBC dance competition.

The show’s producers are believed to be eager to see the duo showcase their moves on the dance floor in what could be a groundbreaking series later this year.

Brooklyn, known for being the son of former England football captain David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, alongside his wife Nicola, a star in the Transformers film series, are said to be high on the wishlist for the show’s next series.

The interest in the couple follows a report by The Sun, suggesting that Nicola’s circle sees Strictly as an ideal platform to elevate her profile within the UK.

A source close to the show’s production team commented on the couple’s potential involvement: “Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after.

“They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognisable to Strictly’s core audience.”

Despite Nicola’s fame in the United States, her recognition in the UK is not as prominent, making her participation alongside Brooklyn an appealing prospect for the show’s producers.

“To get them on the same show, competing against each other — that would be a producer’s dream,” the source added.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will launch on BBC One and iPlayer in the autumn.

The most recent series was won by Ellie Leach in the final last December.