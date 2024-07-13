Strictly, Bake Off and Ludwig rule weekly TV ratings

Strictly Come Dancing continues to pull in huge audiences, with both its latest episodes topping this week’s TV ratings.

The live show brought in 8 million viewers, while Sunday’s results show was close behind at 7.3 million.

Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off followed in third place, attracting 6.5 million viewers.

BBC’s drama Ludwig, airing on Wednesday, secured 6.4 million viewers, taking the fourth spot.

The data, sourced from BARB, represents TV and online viewing figures within 7 days of broadcast between 7 – 13 October.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel held its own, attracting 4.4 million viewers on Saturday night, while ITV drama Joan drew 4.3 million for its Sunday episode.

Coronation Street continued to prove the most popular of the soaps with its Wednesday episode securing over 4.5 million viewers. Emmerdale also maintained strong viewership, with its Wednesday episode drawing just under 4 million.

EastEnders, though slightly trailing Corrie and Emmerdale, still delivered solid numbers. Thursday’s episode brought in a weekly-high of 3.5 million viewers.

Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small continues to be a popular choice, drawing in just under 3.5 million viewers for its latest series. Gogglebox (Channel 4) also performed well, with a smidgen over 3 million tuning in on Friday.

Meanwhile the launch of Showtrial’s second series brought in 2.9 million viewers on BBC One.