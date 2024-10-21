Big Brother SPOILER! Four face third eviction – POLL!

Four housemates will face the third Big Brother 2024 eviction after a new twist.

Izaaz, Khaled, Marcello, and Nathan are the housemates in danger this week.

They’ll be facing the public vote ahead of Friday’s live eviction, which airs on ITV2 and ITVX.

This time around, the nomination process had a bit of a twist.

The housemates were put into pairs, handpicked by Heads of House Ali and Dean. Ali and Dean were immune from eviction themselves and couldn’t be nominated.

The pairs were: Ali & Dean, Baked Potato & Sarah, Emma & Thomas, Hanah & Lily, Izaaz & Nathan, Khaled & Marcello, and Martha & Segun.

During tonight’s episode, it was revealed that two pairs, Hanah & Lily and Izaaz & Nathan, were on the chopping block after being nominated by their fellow housemates.

But here’s where it got interesting.

Ali and Dean were given a power move: they could either ‘Save and Replace’ or give a ‘Killer Nomination’. They chose to save Hanah and Lily and replaced them with Khaled and Marcello.

So, in the end, the final four housemates up for eviction this week are Izaaz, Khaled, Marcello, and Nathan.

Viewers won’t be voting in pairs, though – they’ll vote for individuals.

The eviction will take place during Friday night’s live show, and after that, AJ Odudu and Will Best will grill the unlucky evictee on Big Brother: Late & Live.

With tensions running high and alliances shifting, it’s anyone’s guess who will leave the house next.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.