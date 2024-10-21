Rafe Spall and Kelly Reilly lead the cast of Sky’s Under Salt Marsh thriller

Full casting has been revealed for Sky’s upcoming crime thriller Under Salt Marsh, with filming now underway in Wales.

Rafe Spall, Jonathan Pryce, and Naomi Yang are among the latest big names to join Kelly Reilly in this six-part limited series. Rising star Harry Lawtey also steps into the spotlight.

Dinita Gohil, Brian Gleeson, Kimberley Nixon, Mark Stanley, Dino Fetscher, Lizzie Annis, Rhodri Meilir, and Julian Lewis Jones round off a star-studded cast.

The series, created and directed by Claire Oakley, is a gripping tale set against the stunning yet dangerous backdrop of a coastal Welsh town.

Set in the fictional town of Morfa Halen, Under Salt Marsh follows former detective Jackie Ellis, played by Kelly Reilly, who stumbles upon the body of one of her students. The discovery sets off a chain of events, digging up painful memories of her niece’s mysterious disappearance three years prior – a case that cost Jackie her career.

As a ferocious storm approaches, Jackie teams up with her former partner, Detective Eric Bull, played by Rafe Spall, to uncover the dark secrets lurking in their small community. With time running out, and the storm threatening to destroy any evidence, the pressure is on to solve the case before it’s too late.

But that’s not all – supporting cast members include the likes of Dinita Gohil, Brian Gleeson, and Kimberley Nixon, each bringing their own weight to the story. Together, they create a rich ensemble for this suspenseful thriller.

Elwen Rowlands, Executive Producer and CEO of producers Little Door, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a talented cast bringing these characters to life.

“Claire’s compelling scripts tell a thrilling story of a community deeply connected with its environment, raw with emotion, and beautifully mirrored by the stunning backdrop of North Wales where the story unfolds.”

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can look forward to catching Under Salt Marsh on Sky and the streaming service NOW.

It looks like this dark, stormy mystery is set to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year – and we can’t wait to dive in.