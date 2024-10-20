Fourth celebrity voted off in Strictly Come Dancing results

A fourth celebrity has been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in Sunday’s latest results.

Football star Paul Merson and pro dancer Karen Hauer were voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off with JB Gill and Amy Dowden.

In Saturday’s latest episode, Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas stole the show with their fiery Paso Doble to Malagueña, scoring 39, with Craig calling it “Paso-bleeding-tastic.”

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe matched their score with a dynamic Couple’s Choice to Skeleton Move, earning perfect 10s from Motsi and Shirley.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell impressed with a Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone, scoring 35, while Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec earned 34 for their dramatic Tango. Wynne Evans and Katya Jones scored 33 with an upbeat Quickstep, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola followed closely with 32 for their Samba.

Lower down, Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu scored 31 with their American Smooth, while JB Gill and Amy Dowden earned 30 for a lively Jive. Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin struggled with a Quickstep, scoring 26, and Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal earned 22 for their Rumba.

Dr. Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez managed 21 with their Viennese Waltz, while Paul Merson and Karen Hauer landed at the bottom with 19 for their Samba.

The marks from the judges were combined with viewer votes to decide the bottom two dance-off.

That was Paul & Karen and JB & Amy, who had to dance again for the judges who unanimously decided to save JB, leaving Paul to go home.

The latest results show of the series also featured another routine from the pro dancers and a musical performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night live on BBC One and iPlayer as the remaining couples dance once more in a Halloween themed special.

On Sunday night, another celebrity will be heading home, plus Lady Blackbird will be in the studio.