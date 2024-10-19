SWeek 5 of Strictly Come Dancing delivered some standout performances, with two couples earning near-perfect scores while others struggled to impress.

Here’s how the night went down, ranked from best to worst.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas stole the show with their fiery Paso Doble to “Malagueña,” scoring an impressive 39. Even Craig praised it as “Paso-bleeding-tastic!”

Matching that score, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe wowed with a high-energy Couple’s Choice to “Skeleton Move,” securing perfect 10s from Motsi and Shirley.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell impressed with their emotional Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” earning 35 points. Right behind them, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec scored 34 with a dramatic Tango to “Dog Days Are Over.”

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones delivered an upbeat Quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky,” scoring 33, while Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola earned 32 for their lively Samba to “Do It Do It Again.” Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu scored 31 with an elegant American Smooth to “Get Here,” and JB Gill and Amy Dowden earned 30 with their lively, though slightly untidy, Jive to “Hey Ya!”

Strictly Week 5 Scoreboard

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 39 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 39 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 35 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 34 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 33 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 32 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 31 JB Gill and Amy Dowden: 30 Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 26 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: 22 Dr. Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: 21 Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: 19

Further down, Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin struggled with their Quickstep to “Unwritten,” scoring 26 after a series of Mistakes, while Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal managed 22 for their Rumba to “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

Dr. Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez scored just 21 for their stiff Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always A Woman,” and at the bottom, Paul Merson and Karen Hauer earned a disappointing 19 for their Samba to “Car Wash,” putting them in serious danger.

With Jamie and Montell topping the leaderboard, it’s Paul Merson and Dr. Punam who are at the highest risk of facing the dreaded dance-off.

Be sure to watch Sunday night’s results show to see who stays and who goes, along with a special musical performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a group routine from the professional dancers!