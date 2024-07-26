Love Island spoilers! Villa sports day and shock vote off

On tonight’s Love Island, the Islanders reflect on their relationships, compete in a sports day, and face a tough compatibility vote.

Ahead of Monday’s final, the Islanders reflect on their evolving relationships, expressing their hopes for the future.

Nicole tells Jessy, Mimii, and Jess that her partner has proven not all rugby players are the same, and she loves him.

Jessy reveals her relationship is now exclusive. Joey shares with Sean his readiness to commit, while Josh tells Ayo and Ciaran about his strong connection. One Islander is eager to hear someone say “I love you.”

Later, Joey presents Mimii with flowers to apologize and express his desire to maintain their friendship. Mimii’s reaction to his gesture remains uncertain.

The next day, the Villa engages in a competitive Love Island Sports Day. Nicole and Jessy lead opposing teams through various activities, including an egg and spoon race, hula hoop relay, lilo race, and sack race.

Joey and Sean’s playful rivalry adds to the fun, with accusations of cheating adding to the tension. The day concludes with team captains Jessy and Nicole in a challenging water balloon relay.

As night falls, a shocking text arrives, instructing each couple to vote for the two least compatible couples.

The Islanders face a tough decision, knowing the risk of being dumped looms over those receiving votes.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.