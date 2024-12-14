Strictly Come Dancing 2024 winner crowned in live final

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 winner has been crowned in tonight’s live final.

With the public votes alone determining the results, it was Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell who won Strictly Come Dancing.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

They beat JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola in the final.

The last live show of the series dlivered everything us Strictly fans could hope for: breathtaking performances, emotional moments, and near-perfect scores.

Each finalist brought their A-game across three routines, including their favorite dances from the series and spectacular show dances.

After a closely fought contest, the leaderboard saw three couples achieve perfect 40s for multiple routines, leaving the competition wide open for the public vote to decide the winner.

Here’s how the leaderboard stood after the final performances:

Week 12 Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard (The Final)

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Show Dance (39) + Viennese Waltz (40) + Samba (40) = 119 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – Show Dance (40) + Couple’s Choice (39) + American Smooth (40) = 119 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – Show Dance (39) + American Smooth (39) + Cha Cha (40) = 118 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – Show Dance (38) + Couple’s Choice (38) + Waltz (40) = 116

Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancers

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley delivered a powerhouse evening of performances, including a joyful Motown-themed Show Dance that scored 39 and two perfect routines: their graceful Viennese Waltz to Mary Poppins and a vibrant Samba to “Mas Que Nada.”

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec were equally dazzling. Their jazzy and energetic Show Dance to “Sing, Sing, Sing” earned a perfect 40, as did their elegant reprise of the American Smooth to “Someone You Loved.” While their emotional Couple’s Choice to P!nk’s “What About Us” fell just shy of perfection with 39.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola brought Broadway flair with a spectacular Show Dance to “Cabaret,” scoring 39. Their Cha Cha to Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” and a reprise of their emotional American Smooth to “Proud” both earned perfect 40s.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell rounded off the competition with heartfelt performances. Their Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” achieved a perfect 40, delivering a deeply emotional moment in the final. Their playful Couple’s Choice to “Instant Karma!” and uplifting Show Dance to “You Get What You Give” both scored 38.

With all finalists delivering outstanding routines, the final decision came down to the viewers’ votes.