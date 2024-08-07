Gladiators Celebrity Special line up revealed

Advertisements

Four famous faces are gearing up for a one-off Gladiators: Celebrity Special, airing soon on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The brave celebrities preparing to take on the Gladiators are stand-up comedian Rob Beckett, TV presenter and triathlete Louise Minchin, presenter and comedian Joel Dommett, and Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor.

They’ll face the ultimate test of speed and strength against the formidable Gladiators, before going head-to-head in the iconic Eliminator.

Rob Beckett

Rob says: “I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his 6 pack sprint past me on the travelator. This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?”

Louise Minchin

Louise says: “I am so excited to be on Gladiators, I have watched the show for years and have always thought it looked like terrifying fun and I can’t wait to be part of it!”

Joel Dommett

Joel says: “I can’t believe I’m taking part in Gladiators! It’s always been my dream to be on that travelator. I’ve been illegally running up escalators backwards all my life in preparation and now it’s happening for real. Super excited to be up against all my favourite muscley people in leotards and have some fun!”

Ellie Taylor

Ellie says: “Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question ‘What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your 5-year-old a foam finger?’. We all love the show in my house and I’m so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood.”

The first series, hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, saw 16 new superhuman Gladiators quickly become household names.

The show became the biggest entertainment launch for a new series in seven years, with the first episode drawing 9.8 million viewers and the series averaging 8.3 million viewers.

Further information about Gladiators: Celebrity Special, including broadcast details, will be announced soon.