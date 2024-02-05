Love Island All Stars final date after shortest series ever

The final date for Love Island 2024’s all star series is on its way, with the last show on Monday, 19 February.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the end of Love Island’s latest series will see one couple walk with a cash prize.

After some six weeks of coupling, recoupling and dumpings, the winners will be crowned in a live show on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island All Stars cast

The Love Island 2024 final date has been confirmed for Monday, 19 February 2024 at 9PM.

At 36 days long, it’s the show’s shortest ever series. The All Stars seson originally launched on 15 January 2024.

Maya Jama will present the final live from the villa in South Africa.

In the final, the public will vote for their favourite couple. There’s no yet at the moment on a prize for the winners. Typically the winning couple are paid £50,000.

But in order to be in with a shot at any prize money, the Islanders will need to make it to the end.

Fresh from a surprise double dumping and new recoupling, currently seven couples remain in the competition.

They are Anton & Georgia H, Arabella & Callum, Casey & Kaz, Chris & Joanna, Toby & Georgia S, Josh.& Sophie and Tom & Molly.

For now, Love Island All Stars continues Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Saturday nights sees a special Unseen Bits.

Meanwhile, Love Island will return in the summer for a brand new series of the main show, expected to run for much longer.

Running now since 2015, ITV2’s Love Island features a line up of singletons hunting for love.

The islanders will do their utmost to couple up, flirt and date in the hope of not being dumped the Island.

With every instalment will come new twists and turns including bombshell contestants. Who’s head will turn?

Expect dramatic revelations at recouplings when the truth behind the relationships is revealed – often resulting in surprise recouplings, unexpected exits and shock break ups.

