Meet The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestants

Kiell Smith-Bynoe welcomes 12 sewers to the sewing room as the tenth series of The Great British Sewing Bee comes to BBC One.

Celebrating a decade of Sewing, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young return to decide who heads home and who is ultimately crowned Britain’s top amateur sewer.

Watch Sewing Bee on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday nights at 9PM from 21 May.

Ailsa

Ailsa on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 28

From: Glasgow

Instagram username: @ailsalyall

Ailsa, who grew up in the Scottish Highlands, now calls Glasgow home. Her sewing style is contemporary, sustainable, modern, and experimental. When she isn’t sewing, Ailsa enjoys the thrill of wild swimming in Loch Lomond.

Alex

Alex on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 32

From: Derbyshire

Instagram username: @alexandrakmakes

Alex, a copywriter and editor from Derbyshire, discovered her passion for sewing at a young age, crafting her own stuffed toys. She is dedicated to sustainability and believes that comfort is essential in all her creations.

Comfort

Comfort on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 33

From: Somerset

Instagram username: @sewlukeivo

Comfort, a trained architect turned self-employed designer and business manager, began sewing after the birth of her first child to reignite her creativity. She has a love for batik and enjoys designing her own fabrics.

Don

Don on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 84

From: Cheshire

Don learned to sew over 70 years ago on a hand-cranked sewing machine, guided by his mum. A perfectionist, he enjoys creating unusual but simple garments. Don also has a rich history of offshore sailing, having navigated his own boat to La Rochelle.

Georgie

Georgie on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 40

From: Isle of Wight

Instagram username: @georgie.keep.sewing

Georgie, a club and festival DJ from the Isle of Wight, is committed to sustainability, often using recycled materials like tablecloths and quilted blankets in her projects. Besides sewing, she is also an avid knitter.

Janet

Janet on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 75

From: Doncaster

Instagram username: @janetrockandroll

Janet, who enjoys her retirement in Yorkshire, loves crafting formal, glamorous dresses for holidays and dancing classes. Her creative talents also extend to oil painting, a passion she deeply cherishes.

Lauren

Lauren on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Instagram username: @lvfromlrn

Lauren, a finance administrator in Manchester, draws inspiration from the bold fashion of the eighties. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she is also a talented singer.

Luke

Luke on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 33

From: Manchester

Luke, a diversity, equality, and inclusion director, learned to sew from his grandmother at the age of eight. He embraces his creativity further with his drag persona, Selma Skreams.

Marcus

Marcus on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 30

From: London

Instagram username: @marcus_holley_

Marcus, a teaching assistant and arts award coordinator from London, describes his garments as jarring, garish, or kitsch. His diverse interests include DJing, rollerblading, writing, art, building Lego, and playing video games.

Neil

Neil on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 52

From: Leicester

Instagram username: @neil_from_1970

Neil, a woodwork instructor in Leicester, turned to sewing when he couldn’t find vintage clothing to fit his 6’4″ frame. He also leads a unique murder-themed bike tour.

Pascha

Pascha on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 20

From: Guildford

Instagram username: @pash_makes

Pascha, a Psychology and Innovation student from Guildford, once crafted a stunning Marie Antoinette inspired silk ballgown. Her hobbies include growing plants, foraging, and fencing.

Suzy

Suzy on The Great British Sewing Bee. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 28

From: Liverpool

Instagram username: @suzysankeystudio

Suzy, a waitress in Liverpool, left her corporate marketing job to return to hospitality. She frequently repurposes charity shop curtains and bedsheets in her designs, which are known for their big ruffles and enormous sleeves.