Meet The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestants
Kiell Smith-Bynoe welcomes 12 sewers to the sewing room as the tenth series of The Great British Sewing Bee comes to BBC One.
Celebrating a decade of Sewing, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young return to decide who heads home and who is ultimately crowned Britain’s top amateur sewer.
Watch Sewing Bee on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday nights at 9PM from 21 May.
Ailsa
Age: 28
From: Glasgow
Instagram username: @ailsalyall
Ailsa, who grew up in the Scottish Highlands, now calls Glasgow home. Her sewing style is contemporary, sustainable, modern, and experimental. When she isn’t sewing, Ailsa enjoys the thrill of wild swimming in Loch Lomond.
Alex
Age: 32
From: Derbyshire
Instagram username: @alexandrakmakes
Alex, a copywriter and editor from Derbyshire, discovered her passion for sewing at a young age, crafting her own stuffed toys. She is dedicated to sustainability and believes that comfort is essential in all her creations.
Comfort
Age: 33
From: Somerset
Instagram username: @sewlukeivo
Comfort, a trained architect turned self-employed designer and business manager, began sewing after the birth of her first child to reignite her creativity. She has a love for batik and enjoys designing her own fabrics.
Don
Age: 84
From: Cheshire
Don learned to sew over 70 years ago on a hand-cranked sewing machine, guided by his mum. A perfectionist, he enjoys creating unusual but simple garments. Don also has a rich history of offshore sailing, having navigated his own boat to La Rochelle.
Georgie
Age: 40
From: Isle of Wight
Instagram username: @georgie.keep.sewing
Georgie, a club and festival DJ from the Isle of Wight, is committed to sustainability, often using recycled materials like tablecloths and quilted blankets in her projects. Besides sewing, she is also an avid knitter.
Janet
Age: 75
From: Doncaster
Instagram username: @janetrockandroll
Janet, who enjoys her retirement in Yorkshire, loves crafting formal, glamorous dresses for holidays and dancing classes. Her creative talents also extend to oil painting, a passion she deeply cherishes.
Lauren
Age: 36
From: Manchester
Instagram username: @lvfromlrn
Lauren, a finance administrator in Manchester, draws inspiration from the bold fashion of the eighties. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she is also a talented singer.
Luke
Age: 33
From: Manchester
Luke, a diversity, equality, and inclusion director, learned to sew from his grandmother at the age of eight. He embraces his creativity further with his drag persona, Selma Skreams.
Marcus
Age: 30
From: London
Instagram username: @marcus_holley_
Marcus, a teaching assistant and arts award coordinator from London, describes his garments as jarring, garish, or kitsch. His diverse interests include DJing, rollerblading, writing, art, building Lego, and playing video games.
Neil
Age: 52
From: Leicester
Instagram username: @neil_from_1970
Neil, a woodwork instructor in Leicester, turned to sewing when he couldn’t find vintage clothing to fit his 6’4″ frame. He also leads a unique murder-themed bike tour.
Pascha
Age: 20
From: Guildford
Instagram username: @pash_makes
Pascha, a Psychology and Innovation student from Guildford, once crafted a stunning Marie Antoinette inspired silk ballgown. Her hobbies include growing plants, foraging, and fencing.
Suzy
Age: 28
From: Liverpool
Instagram username: @suzysankeystudio
Suzy, a waitress in Liverpool, left her corporate marketing job to return to hospitality. She frequently repurposes charity shop curtains and bedsheets in her designs, which are known for their big ruffles and enormous sleeves.
