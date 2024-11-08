Silent Witness returns with new series and new cast

Two new actors are stepping into the world of Silent Witness, and they’re bringing fresh dynamics to one of Britain’s longest-running crime dramas.

Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills are set to join Emilia Fox and David Caves on screen in the latest season of Silent Witness.

Silent Witness, which has long captivated audiences with its forensic-focused storylines, will return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in early 2025 with five new stories spread across ten episodes.

Maggie Steed

As usual, fans can expect an array of gripping cases, and this season’s opener doesn’t hold back: the team is called to investigate the disturbing death of an elderly woman found in a cave, raising questions about who would harm such a vulnerable person and why.

Maggie Steed, known for her roles in Paddington 2 and Rivals, will be taking on the role of Harriet Maven, the new Head of The Lyell Centre.

Meanwhile, Francesca Mills, who has appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin and Worzel Gummidge, will play Kit Brooks, a Crime Analyst who works alongside Jack Hodgson (David Caves).

Francesca Mills

Maggie Steed said: “I was delighted to be asked to join Silent Witness. I’ve enjoyed it many times over the years and it’s always been the most intriguing and entertaining series going, so it’s been a thrill to join.”

Francesca Mills added: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a long running, much loved series as Silent Witness and I really look forward to being a part of the stellar cast. This will be the 28th Series, and it is still going from strength to strength.”

Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, BBC Studios commented: “I could not be more delighted to welcome our fabulous new cast to our Silent Witness family.

“Both Maggie and Fran bring their talent to our exciting and original new characters who will help carry our stories brilliantly. So watch this space!”

Silent Witness will return to TV in the New Year.

The BBC has also confirmed that pre-production is already underway in Birmingham for the 2026 season, with filming scheduled to start early next year.

For those who want to catch up, past series of Silent Witness are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.