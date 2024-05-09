The Great British Sewing Bee start date confirmed for new series

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2024 with its landmark tenth series starting on Tuesday, 21 May at 9PM on BBC One.

Advertisements

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is host with a brand new line up of twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Presenting his first series, Kiell will join returning judges Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young.

As ever, they’ll be testing the sewers across a huge range of garments in order to determine the series champion.

The new series of The Great British Sewing Bee will start on Tuesday, 21 May at 9PM on BBC One.

Alternatively, as well as watching on TV you can stream via the BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

In the first episode, for their initial Pattern Challenge, the contestants tackle a denim A-line midiskirt.

In the 90-minute Transformation Challenge, the task isn’t to alter a T-shirt’s neckline but to entirely remake it into a new piece of clothing.

Lastly, in the Made-to-Measure round, the sewers are introduced to their models and set out to create their own version of a casual day dress.

Advertisements

The series will be the first to be hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe who took over from Sara Pascoe during the latest Christmas special.

For now you can catch up with the show’s recent Celebrity specials online here and find out how to apply for the show here.