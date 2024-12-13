ITV announces thrilling new crime drama Saviour

ITV has announced its latest drama, Saviour, a fresh take on the crime and courtroom thriller genre.

The series brings the expertise of first-time screenwriter Imran Mahmood, a practising criminal barrister, to the forefront.

Saviour centres on Ben, a promising medical student whose life takes a dramatic turn after a fateful encounter.

Dressed in his father’s police uniform at a party, Ben intervenes when he sees Xenia being attacked. Urged on by a bystander who mistakes him for a real officer, Ben pursues the assailant into a tunnel. Moments later, only Ben emerges alive.

Desperate and terrified, Ben calls his father, Eddie, a respected police officer. Eddie guides him through the aftermath, but their actions trigger a chain of events that could unravel both their lives.

Running parallel is the story of Indy, a rising star in the legal world. Balancing a successful career, a supportive husband, and a bright teenage daughter, Indy’s life appears perfect. But when she meets Ben in custody, facing a murder charge, her world begins to crack.

Indy must confront police corruption, media scrutiny, and her own deeply buried secrets, all while fighting for the truth.

Imran Mahmood, the writer behind the 2021 TV adaptation of his novel You Don’t Know Me, draws from his experience as a barrister to create a gripping, authentic portrayal of the justice system.

Mahmood shared his excitement, saying: “I am thrilled to be bringing to screen my first scripted TV series for ITV and Parti Productions.

“I’ve always wanted to use my experience as a criminal barrister to explore the real criminal justice system at work – both its strengths and its failings and there is no better medium than the screen to explore it.”

Saviour will air on ITV1 and STV, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player. Casting details will be announced closer to the production start date in 2025.