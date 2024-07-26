International dance champion and Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin is ready to dazzle UK audiences with his first solo tour, Midnight Dancer.

The tour kicks off on 8 March 2025 and runs until 24 May, with a special performance at London’s Peacock Theatre set for 21–22 March 2025. You can find all tour dates here, with tickets now on sale.

Nikita, known for his roles on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, brings his fresh and energetic show, Midnight Dancer, to life with a chic cast of dancers and vocalists.

This show promises to be a unique experience, full of beloved hits, joy, euphoria, and top-tier dance.

Nikita Kuzmin. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Collaborating with the team behind Oti Mabuse: I Am Here and Johannes Radebe’s sell-out shows, Midnight Dancer is set to be an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Nikita, a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance, is best known as a professional dancer on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

In the show’s 21st series, Nikita and his dance partner, Layton Williams, finished as runners-up but redeemed their status by winning the glitter ball trophy on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in February 2024.

Nikita also made a significant impact on Celebrity Big Brother, securing a place in the final and finishing second.

Born in Ukraine, Nikita spent his early years there before moving to Italy to support his sister’s dancing career.

During his nine years in Italy, he became a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance.

At eighteen, Nikita moved to Germany, where he worked at Motsi Mabuse’s dance studio before joining Let’s Dance, Germany’s version of Strictly Come Dancing, in 2020.