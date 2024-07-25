New Channel 4 TV show features unlikely duo Judi Dench and Jay Blades

Advertisements

Channel 4 has announced an exciting new documentary featuring the dynamic duo, Jay Blades and Dame Judi Dench.

The travelogue-style show is produced by Hungry Jay Media.

Despite their nearly 40-year age difference, Judi and Jay have formed a lasting friendship after a chance meeting three years ago.

This nostalgic one-off documentary will see the pair exploring each other’s backgrounds and upbringings.

The legendary pair will embark on a journey across the UK, visiting places and people that have shaped their vastly different lives.

From Hackney’s Ridley Road Market to The Old Vic theatre, they will share funny and heart-warming stories along the way.

Judi and Jay will uncover secrets from each other’s past, introducing viewers to special people, past times, and places that have influenced who they are today.

This biographical travel show offers an intimate portrait of true friendship while also exploring themes of class, race, and social mobility in Britain through the years.

Jay Blades MBE said: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do. This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”

Dame Judi Dench added: “Sometimes if you’re very lucky you get to meet someone and find you’re totally on the same wavelength. What fun I had filming this programme with Jay, sharing memories of our past, both so different, finding we have the same sense of humour. I could have gone on filming for days.”

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, remarked, “It’s a real privilege to be afforded a glimpse into the lives of two wonderfully candid and talented people. Sharing the details of their very different journey to success, this film offers an affirming story of how a shared belief in talent, hard-work and fun can lead to lives well-lived, and the most unlikely of friendships.”