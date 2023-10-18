Rochelle & Marvin backed to host Dancing On Ice

Rochelle and Marvin Humes appear to be the people’s choice to take over as Dancing On Ice hosts.

According to the odds at BoyleSports as punters have been making predictions on replacements for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The JLS singer and Saturdays star have been made 1/2 favourites by the Irish bookie following Holly Willoughby’s announcement that she is leaving This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice. ©ITV Plc

In the latest development of drama on the popular ITV daytime show, Holly made the decision to step away from it after dedicating 14 years. This move comes just a few months following her co-host, Philip Schofield, leaving under a cloud of scandal.

With Holly’s future on Dancing On Ice in uncertainty, it raises the potential for ITV executives to fill two prominent roles.

In the meantime, Ant and Dec have given a glimpse into their forthcoming venture on Saturday Night Takeaway, as they revealed their plan to take a break after the 20th series airs next year.

The beloved Geordie duo is currently at 7/1 odds to bring their dynamic partnership to the ice rink. Meanwhile, other contenders such as Joel Dommett (8/1) and Stephen Mulhern (25/1) have also piqued the interest of speculative bettors this week.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Ant and Dec may be able to fit Dancing On Ice into their diaries next year but with Holly’s future on the thinnest of ice, punters clearly believe Rochelle and Marvin is the perfect marriage.”

The new series of Dancing On Ice will air in the new year on ITV1 and ITVX.

The celebrities on the Dancing On Ice line up include They include champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE.

The show typically airs Sunday nights from January.